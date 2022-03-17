Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® Hosting Same Day Hiring Decision Events

PALMDALE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will hold hiring events on March 28 in Valencia, California, and March 29 in Lancaster, California, to conduct interviews and make same-day hiring decisions for engineering, production, manufacturing, maintenance and other critical positions. Interested individuals should plan to register for and attend one of the events detailed below.

Be on the absolute cutting-edge of aerospace at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works®. (PRNewswire)

Register: Lockheed Martin Hiring Event in Santa Clarita, California!

Where: Hyatt Regency Valencia: 24500 Town Center Dr, Valencia, CA 91355

When: March 28, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Register: Lockheed Martin Hiring Event in the Antelope Valley!

Where: Antelope Valley Fairgrounds: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

When: March 29, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Additional Details:

CDC COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidance will be observed and masks will be available for participants in attendance.

These positions are eligible for new-hire incentives, including up to $50,000 sign-on bonuses.

Lockheed Martin is proud to do business in the state of California. Our company was born in the Golden State more than 100 years ago and our cutting-edge Skunk Works (watch video) has called California home since its inception in 1943. These hiring events support long term contracts that will be accomplished over the next 15 to 20 years. Over $400 million in capital investments have been made across Lockheed Martin's Palmdale campus to address business growth in support of customer missions. Interested candidates can visit the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works webpage to learn more.

About Skunk Works

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works aircraft have been part of our nation's history at critical, defining moments, providing the warfighter with revolutionary capabilities vital to mission success. With eight Collier trophies and a National Medal of Technology and Innovation awarded from the office of the President of the United States, the Skunk Works is known for partnering with its customers to define what is next in aerospace. Today the Skunk Works team is developing a broad range of advanced technologies, integrating them in game-changing systems, and transitioning advanced technologies to existing aircraft to ensure their continued effectiveness.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Lockheed Martin Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics