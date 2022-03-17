JENKINS ELECTRIC Expands Distribution to Include Standoff Insulators & Impregnating Resin

Charlotte-based Jenkins Electric adds The Gund Company and Axalta products to their growing ecommerce store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenkins Electric a Charlotte-based industrial, electromechanical repair, test and manufacturing company specializing in industrial electromechanical equipment and testing, has expanded their distribution and ecommerce offering to include The Gund Company Standoff Insulators and Axalta Voltatex® Impregnating Resin.

Jenkins Electric Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jenkins Electric) (PRNewswire)

Jenkins is proud to announce our partnerships with The Gund Company and Axalta. Offering a variety of standoff insulators as well as impregnating resin in the online store at Jenkins.com gives customers the ability to shop 24/7 with products in-stock, same-day shipping and no minimums. The addition of The Gund Company standoff insulators and Axalta varnish and resin expands our ecommerce distribution of products that are 'Jenkins approved' via in-house engineer testing and review. "Jenkins approved products will continue to be essential to our own repair services, while the ability to offer these products to other repair shops in the quantities they need is why people say, Just Call Jenkins. Over our long history, we've built a company and culture that we're proud of. This is evident in the addition of these products that we use in our own day-to-day work," said Iain Jenkins, Jenkins President.

The Gund Company Standoff Insulators



Standoff Insulators from The Gund Company are ideal for use in supporting bus bars or other live electrical components. Manufactured from UL recognized fiberglass reinforced, flame resistant, thermoset polyester molding compound, these components exhibit strong mechanical and electrical insulating properties.

Voltatex® Impregnating Resins by Axalta



Voltatex® Impregnating Resins are used in insulation systems for electric motors, large machines, fast revolving rotors, hermetic motors, and transformers. The Voltatex® product line offers a full range of low emission, ready-to-use impregnating resins.

About Jenkins Electric Company: Jenkins Electric is a Charlotte, NC-based industrial, electromechanical repair, test and manufacturing company. Their manufactured test systems and distributed products support repair facilities and maintenance departments throughout the world, while their repair services keep OEM's and utilities across the southeast running. Learn more at JenkinsElectric.com .

