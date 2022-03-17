JCP&L President Jim Fakult Named to New Jersey "Power" Lists

ROI-NJ and NJBiz Recognize Leadership at JCP&L and NJ Chamber

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey Operations for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and its subsidiary Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), has been named to the ROI-NJ and NJBiz "power" lists for his leadership of the state's second-largest electric utility, as well as his role at the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

JCP&L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Ranked 40 on their Power List 2022: Top 50, which recognizes the most influential New Jersey business leaders, ROI-NJ noted that Fakult is "not only the state leader of one of the most important energy companies, he is also the chair of the state chamber, one of the many nonprofit organizations to which he lends his time and thought leadership." In addition to the Top 50 honor, ROI-NJ included Fakult in their Power List 2022: New Jersey Executives lineup.

Fakult has also been named to the NJBiz 2022 Power 100 list, an annual list of the men and women who are creating New Jersey's future. As New Jersey focuses on a clean energy future, NJBiz highlighted Fakult's leadership on proposals and programs aimed at supporting the increase in electric vehicle utilization, improving energy efficiency and aiding in the safe, efficient delivery of offshore wind-generated power.

"I'm proud of the work JCP&L has done over the past year to help make New Jersey neighborhoods attractive places to live, work and do business, while also helping to drive our state forward under the Clean Energy Master Plan," said Fakult. "While it is my name that is on the list, the recognition really belongs to every member of the JCP&L family for their dedication to making our customers' lives brighter and our communities stronger."

A 34-year employee of FirstEnergy, Fakult has overseen its operations in New Jersey since 2013. Last year, he was appointed to a two-year term as chair of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.

In addition to his leadership roles at JCP&L and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Fakult serves on the board of the Alliance for Action, Choose New Jersey and the New Jersey Utilities Association. He is a member of the Morris County Chamber Business Cabinet and is chair of the board of trustees for the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. Additionally, Fakult was selected as a member of Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council, a group of New Jersey business and municipal leaders that helped organize and plan the restart of the state's economy following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Fakult's leadership, JCP&L has received several awards for its environmental stewardship and sustainable practices and has twice been named to the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry. JCP&L is the only electric distribution utility on the list of more than 150 New Jersey companies and organizations recognized for their environmental leadership efforts.

Community involvement and corporate giving also are top priorities at JCP&L. In 2021, JCP&L employees raised $20,000 for 11 different New Jersey foodbanks as part of their "Harvest for Hunger" drive, which equates to 65,000 total meals. Also last year, FirstEnergy donated $2.2 million worth of face masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and other forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) for distribution by 15 United Way chapters, including in northern New Jersey and Monmouth and Ocean counties.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

