Hilton Garden Inn in Lafayette, Louisiana Completes Major Renovation

Upgraded Rooms and Public Spaces Provide Travelers to Lafayette with a Fresh Alternative

LAFAYETTE, La., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, is pleased to announce that renovations have been completed to the Hilton Garden Inn Lafayette/Cajundome. The hotel, located at 2350 West Congress Street in Lafayette, Louisiana has undergone a complete revitalization of its 153 guestrooms and public spaces. The newly refreshed hotel is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia and managed by LBA Hospitality.

"We are excited to welcome guests to our newly renovated Hilton Garden Inn Lafayette" said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "The location of the hotel coupled with the upgrades from this renovation, will provide guests traveling for leisure or business with an impressive experience."

The Hilton Garden Inn Lafayette/Cajundome is located directly across the street from the Lafayette Cajundome & Convention Center and four miles from the Lafayette Regional Airport. The six-story property offers guests convenient access to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, LARC's Acadian Village, the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and downtown Lafayette, offering numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.

All guestrooms at the hotel have been completely redesigned with the addition of new carpeting, furniture, bedding, fixtures, equipment, as well as, freshly painted walls. Upgrades were also performed in the public spaces with new tile, carpeting, furniture and fixtures and a completely renovated lobby.

Amenities at the property include a fitness center open 24/7, complimentary WiFi, a business center, 2,300 square feet of event space, and an onsite restaurant – The Garden Grill and Bar. For more information or to contact the Hilton Garden Inn Lafayette/Cajundome please call directly at 337-291-1977, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand's goal to make each guest's stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With 940 hotels in 55 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today's busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Garden Inn by booking at hgi.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at newsroom.hilton.com/hgi, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

