GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR KATY PERRY NAMED GODMOTHER OF NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE'S NEWEST SHIP, NORWEGIAN PRIMA

MIAMI, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today that world famous pop icon and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry will serve as the godmother to its record-breaking and innovative newest ship, Norwegian Prima, debuting August 2022.

As godmother, Perry will not only fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Prima, the first of six vessels in the Prima Class, but she will perform during the christening ceremony before Norwegian Prima sets sail on its inaugural voyages from Reykjavík, Iceland, where the vessel will be the first major cruise ship christened in the Icelandic capital.

A vital and familiar element of any ship launch and dating back centuries, the highly regarded tradition of appointing a ship's godmother is a fundamental nautical custom during which the selected godmother officiates a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship's bow to bid the vessel and its travelers good fortune.

"We are so excited to welcome Katy Perry, a one-of-a-kind artist and worldwide sensation, as godmother of Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of NCL. "We are so incredibly proud that she will be part of the Norwegian Cruise Line family and look forward to launching our beautiful, innovative ship with her in August."

"My most favorite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view," said Katy Perry. "I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I'm so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families."

Norwegian Prima is the company's most in-demand vessel ever launched, delivering world-class service, thoughtful design, unforgettable itineraries, and an unrivaled guest experience.

While on board, guests can escape to Ocean Boulevard, featuring multiple infinity pools and Oceanwalk glass bridges with breathtaking ocean and destination views, visit Indulge, the Brand's first-ever upscale international dining open-air marketplace or relax on The Concourse, featuring an outdoor sculpture garden boasting "Instagrammable" installations by famed artists David Harber and Alexander Krivosheiw. Designed by the master architects at Piero Lissoni, the ship's revamped luxurious centralized suite complex, The Haven By Norwegian will feature 107 staterooms spanning eight decks with a stunning new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room. Most recently, NCL unveiled its remaining culinary and beverage offerings available on Norwegian Prima and Viva, including the Brand's first sustainably-focused lounge, The Metropolitan and its ultra-upscale Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant Palomar.

Launching August 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from Southampton, England; Amsterdam; and Reykjavík, Iceland beginning Aug.12; Bermuda sailings from New York City beginning Oct. 6; and Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas and Miami beginning Oct. 27.

To commemorate this exciting partnership and celebrating other entertainment headliners that will be featured on Norwegian Prima, NCL has put together a celebratory Spotify playlist. For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or contact a travel professional. For Norwegian Prima's press kit and assets, click here.

