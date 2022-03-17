Genomic and Cancer Diagnostic Veteran Bill Stevens, Joins Capsulomics Leadership Team

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsulomics, an early detection cancer diagnostic company, announced the appointment of Bill Stevens as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Stevens played key leadership roles in diagnostic companies Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. and Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. (PGDx).

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Capsulomics. Capsulomics is similar to both Delfi and PGDx as their focus is on the early detection of cancer using technology that was developed by physicians at Johns Hopkins Medicine. The clinical impact that can be made with our technology is a scalable cost-effective solution to prevent a lethal and very fast-growing disease, and we can change the lives of millions of people worldwide. Our ability to detect Barrett's Esophagus ("BE"), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma, with a simple lab developed test (LDT) is unmatched in the field. We know of no other company in our industry that is able to detect all three conditions with the same test."

Capsulomics is on path this year to have a CLIA certified lab, FDA breakthrough device designation, and commercialize its prognostic tissue test to help gastroenterologists personalize patient care for patients with diagnosed BE.

"Bill brings the rare combination of a seasoned and proven financial and strategic leader with a patient-focused passion for growing life science startups," said Daniel Lunz, Capsulomics CEO and Co-founder. "His deep understanding of this industry will be a vital asset as we enter our next phase of growth."

About Capsulomics

Capsulomics Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for cancer prevention. Capsulomics' lead products use DNA methylation for the diagnosis and prognosis of the esophageal precancer Barrett's esophagus, along with the two main types of esophageal cancer, at a very low cost. Preliminary studies suggest that Capsulomics' diagnostics can detect more esophageal diseases, including early cancers, and predict progression more accurately than all existing esophageal cancer or precancer diagnostics currently available.

View original content:

SOURCE Capsulomics, Inc.