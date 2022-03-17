Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Former IDF Soldier Mia Ventura Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Mia Ventura, former IDF soldier and popular social media influencer, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Mia is such a strong young woman," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Her passion, dedication, and creativity are exactly what we want on our site. HoneyDrip is becoming a women's empowerment movement, and Mia is complementary to our cause. It's strong female individuals like Mia that are enabling HoneyDrip to close the gap and ultimately beat out competitor sites such as OnlyFans."

Mia Ventura served in the IDF for two years. After completing her service, she worked as a flight attendant at an Israeli airline. Due to the Covid pandemic, she was laid off from her job. It was during this time that she gained a large social media following stemming from her travels around the world. She shifted her focus to modeling despite disappointment from friends and family due to religious beliefs. Mia now boasts 500k+ followers on Instagram and has appeared in many magazines, including the cover of Faddy.

"It was important for me to find a platform where I could express myself freely, without the negative connotations," said Ventura. "I consider myself a creative artist and HoneyDrip.com allows me to take this passion of mine in any direction I choose. I'm excited to start connecting with all my fans and sharing my exclusive content. Never be scared or ashamed, feel empowered and free."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

