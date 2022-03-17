50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Catch Announces Free Personal Payroll for Freelancers

Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch, the first and only personal payroll and benefits product, today announced the launch of free automated income tax routing, alongside a new brand identity.

Catch minted NFTs of the brand colors and product iconography.
Catch minted NFTs of the brand colors and product iconography.(PRNewswire)

Now with Catch, self-employed people can automatically route their income — for free — setting aside for taxes, retirement, and savings, while getting access to affordable health insurance. Launched in 2018 with a suite of financial services for freelancers and the self-employed, Catch created a new category within financial services.

Since the pandemic, there has been a massive shift in America's labor force with roughly 47 million people leaving their jobs in 2021. According to recent research from Upwork, a Catch partner, 59 million Americans freelanced in 2021, and 20 percent say they are considering full-time freelance work — a trend Catch believes will continue to increase.

"The future of work is here and it is being your own employer — in charge of when, where, and how you work," said Kristen Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Catch. "More and more people are moving towards value and passion-based work. The new brand visually reflects the evolution of Catch, but also the evolution of work itself."

A bold, cerise-purple, the Catch brand color, pairs with orange, teal, magenta, and lime representing the four pillars of the Catch product: taxes, retirement investments, savings, and health coverage. The company minted NFTs of the brand colors and product iconography.

"At Catch, we are building for a different world of work, where you do not need to be dependent on an employer to receive access to essential financial services," said Andrew Ambrosino, co-founder and CPO/CTO of Catch. "We are creating a true financial safety net, securing the future for those who follow their passion."

About Catch
Designed for the more than 60 million Americans without employer-sponsored benefits, Catch is the first and only personal payroll and benefits solution, offering health insurance and automatic income routing for retirement and taxes. With Catch, freelancers and self-employed people can track, trace, and manage multiple income sources with less hassle, more control, and greater flexibility. Catch is backed by world-class investors like Crosslink Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Nyca Partners, and Urban Innovation Fund. Learn more at www.catch.co.

Contact
Christina MacDonald
press@catch.co

Catch announced the launch of free automated income tax routing, alongside a new brand...
Catch announced the launch of free automated income tax routing, alongside a new brand identity. (PRNewsfoto/Catch)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catch-announces-free-personal-payroll-for-freelancers-301505043.html

SOURCE Catch

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.