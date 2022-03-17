5WPR Awarded Top Public Relations Company in The Manifest's 2022 Top Recommended B2B Companies in New York City

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manifest, a business news and how-to website, has named 5WPR the number-one most reviewed public relations company in New York City.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

For its inaugural recognition, The Manifest is honoring the top 15 most recommended and reviewed service providers from their respective segments, compiled from companies who have earned the greatest number of new reviews in the previous year.

"New York City is an incredibly competitive market for public relations, and we are thrilled not only to make the list but also to be awarded the top spot," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We pride ourselves as an agency in always putting our best work forward. It's rewarding to know that our client partners have such positive experiences working with us. We would not have received this ranking without their incredible feedback."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, and being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to site that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

