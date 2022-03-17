For the 2nd Consecutive Year, B12 Makes Forbes' List of Top 500 Best Startup Employers

After moving fully remote, the company continues to foster a culture of engagement and appreciation to move up the ranks as a top startup employer in America.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, B12 has landed on America's Top 500 Best Startup Employers list published by Forbes. In recognition of B12's growth, reputation as an employer, and employee satisfaction, this year the company ranked ninth out of 100 startups in the Business Products and Software Services category. It also jumped up 98 spots from #125 in 2021 to #27 on this year's overall top 500 list.

B12 ranked #9 for Forbes' Best Startup Employers in the Business Products & Software Services category and #27 overall.

"At B12, our mission is to help people do meaningful work. The use of the word 'people' is purposeful," said Nitesh Banta, co-founder and CEO of B12. "It means we prioritize how our platform helps professional service providers sell their services equally with how we enable and support growth for our staff and experts. Our company values celebrate learning, transparency, and inclusivity. We know these are appreciated by our team, but to see their impact recognized through an objective third-party analysis like this is humbling."

The climb in ranking comes on the heels of a $15.7M fundraise. Led by Tola Capital and announced in October 2021, the financing is earmarked for initiatives to help accelerate growth, continue product innovation, and recruit new talent.

Growth of leadership team to help propel B12's vision to become the platform for selling professional services.

Over the last year, B12 added staff across all departments, with a particular focus in ramping up its Sales and Customer Success functions. The company has also been steadily building its leadership team with David Floyd joining as Chief Financial Officer in 2020, Jacqueline Sewell joining as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success in 2021, and the recent addition of Erin Smith as Senior Vice President of Marketing earlier this year.

"I'm excited about the mentorship culture we're building at B12," said co-founder and CTO Adam Marcus, "Not only are our leaders experts in their respective functions, but they also bring with them the qualities necessary to motivate, engage, and inspire their teams and the broader organization – which is so critical for a remote and dispersed workforce."

Forbes' annual ranking conducted by Statista, looked at 2,500 American companies founded between 2012 and 2019, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure. To compile and rank the list, more than 8 million data points were examined. The data was gathered throughout Q4 2021 via a social listening campaign and extensive desk research.

To view the complete list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-startup-employers/

About B12

B12 is a digital commerce platform for professional service providers that helps them attract and win new business, interact with clients, and get paid for their services online. Within 30 days, B12 sets customers up with a website backed by powerful tools to help busy owners manage all aspects of winning and working with clients – including appointment scheduling, client intake, contact management, contracts and eSignatures, and online payments. B12 has worked with more than 150,000 businesses and is powered by technology built by the team's MIT-, and Berkeley-trained researchers. The company's open-source automation system called Orchestra pairs experts and AI to make tasks 15x more efficient than other platforms. B12 was founded in 2015 and has raised $28.1M from VCs and investors, including Breyer Capital, General Catalyst, SV Angel, and Tola Capital. Visit www.b12.io to learn more.

Media relations contact

Erin Smith

Senior Vice President, Marketing

media@b12.io

View original content:

SOURCE B12