Trulieve Launches Nationwide Supplier Diversity Initiative

Minority, LGBTQIA+, Women, Veteran, Disability and Small business owners are encouraged to register as corporate suppliers to support Trulieve's operations in 11 states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today launched its nationwide Supplier Diversity Initiative. The initiative provides education and professional development resources, while creating mutually beneficial business relationships with a supplier base reflective of the customers and communities Trulieve serves.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Suppliers nationwide are encouraged to register with Trulieve's supplier database. Through the Company's comprehensive Supplier Diversity Initiative, Trulieve will consider all varieties of products and services from marketing and software, to cleaning supplies, training, construction and other ancillary services that support Trulieve's day-to-day operations.

"Trulieve's Supplier Diversity Initiative showcases how cannabis leaders can positively impact local business communities while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the cannabis industry," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "As Trulieve broadens its services and operations, we look forward to establishing new professional relationships with diverse business owners who wish to be active participants in this rapidly growing sector."

As corporate members of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Small Business Administration, Veterans in Business Network, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and Disability Inclusion, Trulieve is actively seeking partnerships with diverse suppliers by participating with these certifying organizations and attending council events.

In November 2021, Trulieve published its inaugural Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report establishing several long-term Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The Supplier Diversity Initiative is the latest extension of Trulieve's commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible cannabis industry aligned with the Company's ethics and governance standards. Since entering Georgia, Trulieve has already allocated a significant portion of its supplier contracts to local minority, woman and veteran-owned companies – well above the state's recommended 20% diversity threshold.

For more information on Trulieve's Supplier Diversity Program or to register as a supplier, please visit trulieve.quantumsds.com or email Diverse.Partners@Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

