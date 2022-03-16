Target Partners with Stoney Clover Lane on Limited-Time Lifestyle Collection of Customizable Products for Spring

With most items under $20, the limited-edition collection of more than 300 colorful warm-weather items, including apparel, swim, travel accessories, outdoor play and more, encourages guests to create their own playful escape and embrace the joy of customization

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its spring collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane, a customizable accessories brand, on a limited-time-only collection of more than 300 items, including colorful apparel and swimwear, travel accessories, beauty essentials, outdoor items, and more. For easy customization, kits and individual patches allow guests to uniquely tailor many products to fit any style. Ranging in price from $2-$160, with most items under $20, the collection will be available beginning Saturday, April 2, on Target.com and in most Target stores, while supplies last.

Stoney Clover Lane was founded in 2009 by sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer. The duo took everyday organization to the next level with their line of travel accessories designed to celebrate individuality, allowing customers to express their personal style through the art of creation and personalization. Stoney Clover Lane quickly gained a wide social media following, thanks to the brand's instantly recognizable coordinating patches and customization options that can be mixed-and-matched with any of its products.

"We know our guests are increasingly looking for unique ways to show off their personal style, and Stoney Clover Lane is a brand we've had our eye on for a while, since they are known for their customizable pieces," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We've admired how the brand has created such a highly recognizable aesthetic with a deeply engaged audience and know our guests will love finding Stoney Clover Lane at Target, just in time to show off their individual style for spring."

"Our partnership with Target allows us to scale our brand and grow our community to a place we could never have imagined. We are so eager to launch this collaboration with Target, which marks our first foray into several new categories like ready-to-wear, suitcases, electronics and more," said Kendall Glazer, co-founder of Stoney Clover Lane. "Stoney Clover Lane is all about re-imagining the everyday and making it full of color and fun. There's nothing better than a Target run and we are overjoyed that Stoney Clover Lane gets to be part of that experience this spring and inspire customers to let their personal style shine," said Libby Glazer, co-founder of Stoney Clover Lane.

The Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection features warm-weather must-haves that are easy to mix, match and personalize. Apparel and swim items range in size from XXS-4X. The collection will be available on Target.com and in most Target stores starting April 2, as well as via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Stoney Clover Lane

Stoney Clover Lane, founded by sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer, reimagines everyday organization through their line of travel accessories designed to spark self-expression. Instantly personal, thanks to fun, coordinating patches and customization options, the range of must-have essentials includes pouches, duffels, and backpacks, as well as small accessories like luggage tags, passport cases, and notebooks. Since 2009, their candy-colored classics and personalized patches have become well-known for bringing some much-needed personality to the highly uniform category of accessories.

