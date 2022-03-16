Roof Fix First to Bring Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to San Antonio

GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Fix, the number-one roofing company In South Texas and the Hill Country, is the first in San Antonio to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Greater San Antonio area, South Texas and The Hill Country.

"San Antonio wants to lead in taking advantage of all the benefits solar has to offer to local residents, and Timberline Solar makes that happen," said Daniel Treviño, President of Roof Fix. "Texas is blessed with an abundance of opportunities to capture and harness solar energy which has added benefits of creating local jobs, reliable power, and the ability to maintain our quality of life, no matter the season."

"Texas is already a leader in clean energy, with Roof Fix charting the path," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "We're thrilled to support the momentum already building in Texas and San Antonio, as residents reap the benefits of harnessing solar power."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.rooffixsa.com/ .

About Roof Fix

Roof Fix is proud to be the fastest-growing roofing company in South Texas and the only GAF-certified contractor in the area. Call Roof Fix for roof repair, roof replacement, and maintenance. Proudly serving our community since 1980.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content:

SOURCE GAF Energy