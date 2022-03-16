Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles Designated as a Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery

ST. CHARLES, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help patients suffering from a substance use disorder find facilities that deliver quality treatment and care, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) recognizes Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles (RCA) as one of the first facilities to receive the Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery (BDC Substance Use Treatment and Recovery) designation – a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

(PRNewswire)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois recognizes Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles as a Blue Distinction® Center.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated facilities that show a commitment to delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, which highlights the seriousness of the opioid epidemic and how critical it is for patients to receive comprehensive, meaningful care. The BDC Substance Use Treatment and Recovery program requires designated facilities to deliver coordinated multidisciplinary care to patients and provide timely access to quality medical and psychosocial care in all phases of treatment. Designated facilities must also offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) – a way to treat opioid addiction that includes a medication component and behavioral therapy.

"Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles is proud to be recognized as a Blue Distinction® Center, as our goal is always to provide innovative, evidence-based treatment by highly experienced and credentialed professionals. RCA offers a full continuum of care to support patients on their path to recovery," said Karen Wolownik Albert, CEO, RCA at St. Charles.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is proud to offer this important recognition," said Derek Robinson, MD, MBA, FACEP, CHCQM, chief medical officer, BCBSIL. "It's one of the ways we're partnering with members, employers, providers and communities to help achieve their health goals."

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery, and transplants, while encouraging health care professionals to improve the care they deliver. Research for many programs shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) has ten inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in the United States. RCA's mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA also has outpatient programs, including in South Elgin, Illinois, and near all RCA inpatient facilities and alongside medication for addiction treatment programs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as telehealth treatment services. A digital connection program for RCA patients and others in recovery is incorporated into the treatment program using a new software app called ShoutoutTM to further support the treatment experience and recovery journey afterwards. St. Charles is RCA's eighth inpatient location, with others in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care in Illinois and nationwide by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. Click here for a video tour of RCA at St. Charles.

RCA Contact: Terri Malenfant, RCA Vice President of Public Relations; tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com ;

Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles: Facebook ; LinkedIn , YouTube, Twitter, Instagram

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at bcbsil.com and follow @BCBSIL on twitter and @bluecrossblueshieldofillinois on Facebook.

All trademarks listed above are the property of their respective owners and used for identification purposes only, and are in no way associated or affiliated with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Use of these trademarks does not imply endorsement.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit bcbs.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter.

About Blue Distinction Centers

Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures for patient safety and outcomes, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for providers located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan. Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address consumers' need for affordable health care. Each provider's cost of care is evaluated using data from its Local Blue Plan. Providers in CA, ID, NY, PA, and WA may lie in two Local Blue Plans' areas, resulting in two evaluations for cost of care; and their own Local Blue Plans decide whether one or both cost of care evaluation(s) must meet BDC+ national criteria. National criteria for BDC and BDC+ are displayed on www.bcbs.com. Individual outcomes may vary. For details on a provider's in-network status or your own policy's coverage, contact your Local Blue Plan and ask your provider before making an appointment. Neither Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association nor any Blue Plans are responsible for non-covered charges or other losses or damages resulting from Blue Distinction or other provider finder information or care received from Blue Distinction or other providers.

(PRNewsfoto/Recovery Centers of America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America