InventHelp Presents Vehicle Emergency Signage(CNC-714)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got into an accident years ago where I struck a parked car on the side of the road at night," said the inventor from Winston Salem, N.C. "I thought there needs to be a way to alert drivers of stopped vehicles on the side of the road."

He invented the patent-pending CAUTION which fulfills the need for alerting motorists of a disabled vehicle stopped along the roadside. This invention is highly-visible and gives others plenty of time to recognize and react to a situation on the road. Additionally, this can prevent serious vehicular damage, insurance costs rising as well as possible injuries and fatalities.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-714, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

