InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Tile Spacers (AUP-1302)

Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tile spacer to prevent the spacer from sagging before the mortar has a chance to cure," said an inventor, from Gatesville, Texas, "so I invented the TILE BUDDY. My design allows you to temporarily secure the spacer to the wall."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a tile spacer. In doing so, it enables a nail/tack to be used to secure the spacer in place to the wall. As a result, it prevents the spacers from sagging or shifting and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for tile contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-tile-spacers-aup-1302-301503258.html

SOURCE InventHelp

