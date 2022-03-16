Huntington National Bank names Brant J. Standridge President of Consumer and Business Banking

Truist veteran brings significant leadership and management experience to Huntington

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today that Brant J. Standridge will join Huntington as President of Consumer & Business Banking, effective in early April 2022. In this role, Standridge will have responsibility for Huntington's branch network, business banking, mortgage and home lending, and Huntington Financial Advisors, as well as the segment's digital strategies and priorities, along with risk management. He will join Huntington's Executive Leadership Team and report to Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO of Huntington.

Standridge joins Huntington from Truist Financial Corporation, where he served as the Chief Retail Community Banking Officer. In this role, Standridge was responsible for Truist's national branch network spanning 17 states and Washington, D.C., small business banking, mortgage, card services, retail payments, deposit and loan products, and contact centers. Since the closing of the merger of SunTrust and BB&T in 2019, Standridge has played a key role in leading the client conversion while driving employee engagement, customer satisfaction, product innovation, household growth and digital adoption.

Standridge's previous roles at Truist and its predecessors include more than five years as a member of the executive leadership team, with responsibility for a variety of diverse businesses, including retail banking, indirect auto finance, equipment finance, mortgage and commercial mortgage banking. In addition, Standridge served eight years as regional president in Baltimore, Atlanta and Dallas.

"Brant's experience leading one of the largest consumer banks in the nation aligns well with our goal to grow within our expanded footprint and to deliver our differentiated capabilities such as small-business banking beyond our current geography," Steinour said. "Brant's deep background leading large-scale businesses across consumer and business banking makes him the ideal leader to ensure we have the resources, products and distribution mix to meet our customers' evolving needs.

"Brant will build on the award-winning customer-focused foundation created by Huntington's colleagues in our branches and throughout all our businesses. He is an insightful and inspiring banking leader whose success is defined by his ability to establish a high-performing culture and to develop strong relationships with colleagues, customers and communities. His track record fits perfectly with Huntington's purpose of looking out for people," Steinour added. "He is committed to building strong teams and nurturing top talent. Brant will continue to elevate the Huntington colleague and customer experience, and he'll help make us an even better partner for the communities we serve."

Standridge earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and is completing his MBA at Emory University. He serves on the boards of the Consumer Bankers Association and the North Carolina Bankers Association. Standridge will relocate to Columbus.

"I'm looking forward to joining Huntington, and I'm excited about the company's plans for growth that leverage its long history of excellence and its industry leadership in serving customers' needs in new and different ways," Standridge said. "Huntington's purpose of making people's lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening communities aligns closely with my personal purpose, and I am honored to join this leadership team."

About Huntington

