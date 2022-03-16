Governing Body Greenlights Ultra-fast 100% Fiber Optic Broadband Network for Santa Fe

Vexus Fiber to Offer Ten-gigabit Fiber-to-the-Premise Network to Residents and Businesses

SANTA FE, N.M., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governing Body on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, approved a bill that will allow Vexus Fiber, a provider of 100% fiber optic broadband internet in more than 30 markets across the south and southwest, to bring its ten-gigabit fiber-to-premises network to residential and commercial locations within the City of Santa Fe.

Fiber optic cable, which uses light for conductivity instead of electricity, allows for greater bandwidth, distance, reliability, security, and faster speeds. It also provides flexibility for future capacity as Santa Fe grows.

"This is a boon for Santa Fe," says Rich Brown, Director of Economic and Community for the City. "It's going to bring fast broadband to residential areas of the city that don't currently have it, and it's going to support our growing tech, film and entrepreneurial communities, and help attract new businesses. And it grows as we grow."

Mayor Alan Webber says, "Santa Fe is fast becoming a dynamic place for forward-thinking institutions. One key piece to our future is reliable, fast broadband for our people to work and live here. This network should play a significant part in forging the path to the future, to make our city have cutting-edge technology that will make Santa Fe even more dynamic."

The company plans to begin buildout of the network in 2022 and estimates full connectivity for all homes and businesses within the City of Santa Fe to take 24-36 months. The investment by Vexus Fiber—$35 million—is estimated to bring 85-90 new jobs to the region; at least 35 of those will be permanent positions.

"We'd like to thank the City of Santa Fe for helping us make this expansion a reality," said Vexus Fiber CEO Jim Gleason. "Vexus is thrilled to bring 100% fiber internet infrastructure to the region. We're also excited about the economic and business development possibilities our services can help bring to the area."

Vexus plans to install the 100% fiber optic network along existing public rights-of-way, according to the bill, and says the fiber will be located underground or overhead. After buildout of the network within city limits is complete, the company may look to surrounding areas for expansion where feasible.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Laredo and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Pineville, Louisiana and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

About Vexus

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services, and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

