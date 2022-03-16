Gary Ventures and The Coalition for Better Beginnings Colorado Encourage Colorado Lawmakers to Pass House Bill 22-1295 to Transform Early Childhood Experiences for Families and Providers

DENVER, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Gary Ventures and the Coalition for Better Beginnings Colorado joined families, providers and advocates in the early childhood community to encourage lawmakers to pass House Bill 22-1295, which was introduced by its sponsors, House Speaker Alec Garnett and Rep. Emily Sirota and Senate President Steve Fenberg and Sen. Janet Buckner.

With support from a broad range of supporters, including Governor Polis, House Bill 22-1295 will bring the various early childhood authorities, programs and funding streams into a single Department of Early Childhood that will make it easier for families and providers to offer outstanding early care and education experiences for Colorado's children.

"This legislation is a tribute to the vision and goals of Colorado's early childhood community, calling for transformation away from fragmented, burdensome systems toward streamlined, parent and provider centric services that will better meet the needs of Colorado's children and families," said Steffanie Clothier, Gary Ventures Director of School Readiness.

Based on the unanimously approved recommendations from the Early Childhood Leadership Commission, House Bill 22-1295 ensures that families and providers have access to: one comprehensive early childhood system designed to support healthy, thriving children; one unified application for early childhood services that matches families to funding and a variety of providers; and one universal preschool program with the potential to impact roughly 400,000 children in the first 10 years.

" House Bill 22-1295 represents the culmination of years of work by stakeholders who came together to make Colorado a national model for what is possible in early childhood education," said Mike Johnston, Gary Ventures President and CEO. "By insisting on a high-quality universal system and additional hours for kids who need it the most, we will ensure that families and providers can give children a strong start toward a bright future."

House Bill 22-1295 will provide families easier access to an array of early childhood programs designed to develop healthy children and thriving families. When it comes to early care and education, the department will prioritize parent choice by supporting school-, home- and community-based early childhood providers. Expanding structural support and funding to programs will advance equitable access and create more effective, trauma-informed programming for children facing the greatest barriers to opportunity.

About Gary Ventures

Gary Ventures is the Certified B Corporation of Gary Community Ventures . Gary Community Ventures is the legacy of Colorado philanthropists Sam and Nancy Gary, who combined the resources of a foundation and a B Corp to increase opportunity for Colorado kids and families. Gary Ventures, uses policy change and business solutions to help generations of Coloradans reach their full potential.

