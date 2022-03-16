Digi-Key Electronics Releases Season 2 of City Digital Video Series

Second season focuses on the rise of smart homes built with technology in mind

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced the release of Season 2 of its City Digital video series, sponsored by u-blox, Littelfuse and Taoglas. The three-part series dives deeper into smart cities, exploring the ways technology is transforming the modern home and finding its way into all aspects of daily life.

"We're thrilled to continue this video series and explore how smart home technologies are transforming the way we live and work," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key Electronics. "This series highlights the innovative technology Digi-Key suppliers and customers are using to build homes, improve our daily lives and address the global need for housing, all while keeping sustainability in mind."

The first of three videos in the series, "Welcome to Your Smart Home," is now live on Digi-Key's website. The second video, "Beyond the Walls," will be released in late March and the third video, "Technology at the Foundation," will go live in April. Each of the videos will feature the latest innovative smart home technology, from appliances to security to EV charging and more.

"Both private homes and office buildings are becoming more efficient, secure and user-friendly through smart IoT applications. u-blox provides the components for localization and communication, the cornerstone for secure and reliable silicon-to-cloud applications," said Chris Corrado, vice president of global distribution at u-blox. "Thanks to our strong partnership with Digi-Key, customers can directly and easily access technical components they need for their home automation or connected buildings applications. They can develop devices around indoor positioning, mesh networks, or wireless data transmission and bring their solutions to market cost effectively, quickly and efficiently."

"The ongoing advancements in eMobility across our industry fit squarely in the sweet spot of the overall Littelfuse strategy, where we aim to help our customers empower a sustainable, connected and safer world," said Matt Cole, senior vice president, eMobility and corporate strategy at Littelfuse. "It's exciting to see where eMobility technologies are heading when it comes to size, speed, and efficiency, and the role that Littelfuse and Digi-Key will continue to play in this once-in-a-lifetime industrial transformation."

"As we see an increased demand for the devices in our lives to become smarter, the requirement to connect these devices has never been greater. At Taoglas, we help customers navigate these complex challenges, in all areas of connectivity, to simplify the design cycle from inception to production," said Taylor Kimmerle, vice president of global distribution sales at Taoglas. "Our strong partnership with Digi-Key affords customers the ability to quickly and seamlessly find the right products for their innovative designs, while being assured they'll have technical support along the way."

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse products are vital components in applications that use electrical energy, from consumer electronics to vehicles and industrial facilities. They offer the industry's broadest and deepest portfolio of circuit protection products, with growing platforms in power control and sensing. They are expanding into adjacent markets as part of their corporate strategy of accelerated organic growth and strategic acquisitions. These markets include power semiconductors, heavy-duty switches, magnetic, optical, electromechanical, and temperature sensors; and products that provide safe control and distribution of electrical power.

About Taoglas

Taoglas, the leading M2M antenna provider, delivers an extensive range of automotive, tracking, utility metering, and remote monitoring antenna solutions. Additionally, Taoglas provides full wireless devices services, including antenna and device RF consultancy, custom antenna design, device noise debugging and testing services, and device certification and approval. Founded in 2004, Taoglas has offices in Ireland, Taiwan, and the USA. Taoglas in Ireland, the USA, and Taiwan carry out Taoglas' antenna design with production managed by Taoglas Taiwan. Taoglas customers include top tier automotive, tracking, metering, and medical companies worldwide.

About u-blox

u-blox is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

