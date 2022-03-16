Will bring insights and best practices to medical device manufacturers and healthcare professionals for remediating and mitigating cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities

Cybellum Joins Health-ISAC Navigator™ Program Will bring insights and best practices to medical device manufacturers and healthcare professionals for remediating and mitigating cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities

ISRAEL, Tel Aviv, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, the leading provider of the Product Security Platform that enables manufacturers and suppliers to continuously detect, manage, and remediate cyber threats and security vulnerabilities, announced today that it has joined the Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) Navigator™ Program.

As a Navigator, Cybellum will share best practices and know-how with the Health-ISAC Community of medical device manufacturers and healthcare professionals, for quick detection of device vulnerabilities and improving security risk posture. In addition, the company will share insights for better compliance and governance processes with regards to cybersecurity regulatory guidelines.

Cybellum will host a webinar on April 12, 2022, at 12pm EDT, which will highlight the findings of the "The State of Medical Device Cybersecurity 2022 Survey." Register here.

Cybellum's Product Security Platform enables medical OEMs and their suppliers to detect, manage and mitigate vulnerabilities automatically, and at scale. It enables SBOM generation, compliance validation and ongoing vulnerability management under one platform. Medical OEMs and their suppliers can rapidly comply with medical cybersecurity regulations and minimize risk, more quickly and efficiently than before.

"It is great to have Cybellum in our Global Navigator community and we look forward to learning from the real-world experiences of Cybellum and their customers," said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer for Health-ISAC. "We're excited to share best practices from Cybellum with Health-ISAC Members as part of this partnership."

"The attack surface for medical devices continues to grow as they become more connected," said David Leichner, CMO at Cybellum. "Unlike in other industries where a device could simply be shut down if it were deemed to be at risk, in many cases, medical devices are keeping patients alive or are providing critical services necessary for ongoing treatments. It is our goal at Cybellum to help manufacturers uncover, assess, and eliminate vulnerabilities while they are still early enough in the development process to minimize patient risk, costly recalls and brand damage."

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables manufacturers to mitigate software vulnerabilities throughout their entire lifecycle, from design to end-of-life. Cybellum's Product Security Platform, powered by its Cyber Digital Twins™ technology, enables OEMs and suppliers to detect, manage and remediate vulnerabilities automatically at scale. They can rapidly create SBOMs and comply with existing and emerging regulations, more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Cybellum's customers include leading product and device manufacturers in the automotive, medical, and industrial device industries. To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

About Health-ISAC

Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center), is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization where health sector stakeholders join a trusted Community and forum for coordinating, collaborating and sharing vital physical and cyber threat intelligence and best practices with each other.

Membership is open to public & private hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical/biotech manufacturers, laboratory, diagnostic, medical device manufacturers, medical schools, medical R&D organizations and other relevant health sector stakeholders.

Member organizations become more resilient by working together, benefitting the entire health sector and its vital role in critical infrastructure worldwide.

Media Contact

Annette Habani

Marketing Manager, Cybellum

annette@cybellum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cybellum