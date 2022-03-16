THE CONQUEROR VIRTUAL CHALLENGES MOBILIZES GLOBAL COMMUNITY TO DONATE USD 500,000 IN ONE WEEK DELIVERING AID AND IMMEDIATE RESOURCES TO UKRAINE

Over 15,000 People Participated In Stand With Ukraine Virtual Challenge Fundraiser With All Proceeds Donated To International Red Cross And Save The Children Currently Providing To Ukraine Appeal

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conqueror , an international social impact startup of gamified fitness events, quickly mobilized their community and donated USD 500,000 for the Red Cross and Save the Children delivering aid and immediate resources to Ukrainian civilians.

The Conqueror Virtual Challenges (PRNewswire)

In only one week, over 15,000 participants around the world joined the Stand With Ukraine Virtual Challenge Fundraiser.

"With a big part of our international team based in Romania and bordering Ukraine we felt compelled to help our neighbors," said Adam El-Agez, CEO and Founder of The Conqueror. "We have an incredible community of more than 150,000 people. Many of them reacted immediately to our call and joined the challenge. The amount raised exceeded our wildest expectations. The organizations we donated to are working around the clock to help individuals and families on the ground."

The 36 mile challenge allowed participants to virtually explore beautiful landmarks of Kyiv in order to honor the city through The Conqueror mobile app. Integrated with Google Street View, users advance on a virtual map and are able to see their surroundings as they log distances. Progress is tracked manually or by auto-syncing with an Apple, Fitbit or Garmin watch. Accessible for anyone from anywhere to participate, users are able to set their own deadline to complete the distance based challenge by walking, running, cycling or swimming.

Save the Children New Zealand Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says they were overwhelmed by the generosity shown by The Conqueror Challenge community to support children in Ukraine.

"Every now and then I am absolutely humbled by human kindness. When Adam and his team reached out to us we were gobsmacked. This money will provide life-saving aid, such as food, clean water, warm blankets, clothing and other support for children impacted by this horrific crisis, in Ukraine and in the countries they're fleeing to. This vital help will provide a lifeline for these children and their families."

Also, Red Cross representative Rob High, Philanthropy Officer, shared some thoughts.

"In Ukraine itself, Red Cross teams are providing first aid and first aid training, helping in reception centers and to transport people to safety, and distributing relief items, including warm clothes. Red Cross teams have also been activated to assist with humanitarian aid in Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Russia and Slovakia."

The Conqueror encourages everyone to continue donating to the International Red Cross and Save The Children , visiting their contribution pages.

ABOUT THE CONQUEROR CHALLENGES

The Conqueror Challenges are a series of virtual fitness events that anyone in the world can participate in, anywhere, anytime. The impactful company has helped over 400,000 people from over 100 countries stay motivated to exercise by challenging themselves to complete the equivalent distance of famous routes and trails around the world each time they exercise. The Conqueror Challenges is committed to partnering with initiatives that help shape the future with an environmental and regenerative societal impact, and their users have helped to plant over 5.1M trees and stop over 2.3M bottles from entering our oceans. For more information visit, www.theconqueror.events

The Conqueror Stand With Ukraine Virtual Challenge (PRNewswire)

