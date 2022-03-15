Univar Solutions Expands Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Ingredients Portfolio Through Distribution Agreement with Particle Dynamics

Agreement enhances the security of supply for customers seeking to optimize performance and production of solid dose form pharmaceutical and nutraceutical therapies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today expanded its specialty ingredient portfolio in the United States and Canada through a distribution agreement with Particle Dynamics, an integrated solution provider serving pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers in the global health care market. Together, the companies will work to leverage innovative technologies, quality functional ingredients for solid dosage forms, and deep knowledge in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to better support customer success with more sustainable solutions and help keep communities healthy and safe.

"Given the global focus on the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, the need for innovation, speed to market and more sustainable products and solutions is highly evident. We're thrilled to expand our robust portfolio of specialty ingredients for our customers through this agreement with Particle Dynamics," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president, global Consumer Solutions, for Univar Solutions. "As a leader in the industry, we pursue ways to offer our customers better and more sustainable alternatives. Particle Dynamics' local production and distribution presence aligns well with our vast North American distribution network, supporting our efforts to deliver faster and more reliable service across the United States and Canada."

Under the agreement, Univar Solutions will offer its customers across the United States and Canada with Particle Dynamics' compressible calcium and magnesium carbonates and microencapsulated vitamins and minerals. These specialty ingredients are used to produce solid dose prescription (Rx), over the counter (OTC) drugs and nutraceutical supplements. Univar Solutions supports its customers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutraceutical ingredients and high purity solvents. Combining its distribution excellence with a global network of Solution Centers offering technical expertise, Univar Solutions provides products and services essential to these markets.

Nicolas Fortin, chief executive officer of Particle Dynamics, added, "It's an honor for Particle Dynamics to partner with Univar Solutions and expand our reach through their distribution network. I am excited and confident in Univar Solutions' ability to drive awareness and visibility of our domestically produced technologies for the local over-the-counter (OTC) and Nutraceutical markets. Particle Dynamics is a technology focused company, and this provides a unique opportunity to better reach local customer and markets."

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Particle Dynamics is an innovative global leader in the particle processing, delivery technologies and finished dose manufacture, providing a wide range of products and services to the nutraceutical, consumer health, OTC, and pharmaceutical sectors. Operating from FDA inspected facilities in North America, Particle Dynamics offers five technology and service lines including: Spray Drying, Complex Granulation, Microencapsulation, Iron Deficiency Technologies, and Finished Dosage Manufacturing in a customer-focused solution-provider model. In addition, Particle Dynamics is a recognized global leader in the supply of highly functional materials including Direct Compression Calcium and Magnesium Carbonates, and a variety of microencapsulated vitamins, minerals, and OTC active pharmaceutical ingredients. Visit us at www.particledynamics.com .

