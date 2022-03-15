TeamSnap Celebrates 2021's Record Growth and Momentum as Pace Continues into 2022

BOULDER, Colo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the online community for everything youth sports, today announced that it achieved record growth and revenue across all business lines in 2021, despite the Covid-related shutdowns early in the year. In addition to setting all-time company revenue records, daily average users (DAU) increased by an explosive and record setting 47% YOY, spiking to nearly 2 million unique user logins per day during some months.

www.teamsnap.com (PRNewsfoto/Playeasy,TeamSnap) (PRNewswire)

TeamSnap attributes the rapid growth seen in 2021 and continuing momentum into 2022 to its new partnership with Waud Capital Partners, which has infused capital into the business to fuel growth initiatives. With this latest investment, new leadership team, and employee growth of nearly 100% YOY, the company is in a strong position to capitalize on the return to youth sports in North America, resulting in accelerated adoption of its innovative technology platform.

Key Growth Achievements for TeamSnap in 2021

Market Expansion: 22 million events were created on TeamSnap's platform, a 50% increase from 2020 and an all-time company record. The number of net new Teams on the platform grew to an all-time high of 565,000, a 55% increase YOY, and Sports Organizations on the platform grew by a record setting 32% YOY.

Employee Growth: To fuel its future growth strategy, TeamSnap grew its product development organization by over 150% and its revenue organization by 55%, and will continue its hiring through 2022.

Business Solutions Adoption: The number of Club and League customers using TeamSnap's registration and payment solutions increased by a record setting 170%. This is a key revenue driver for the company's growth plans.

Strategic Partnerships: TeamSnap launched new partnerships with the National Flag Football League, Hockey Canada, and Baseball Alberta, aimed at improving the way their Clubs manage their business and communicate with players, parents and their fans. It also expanded an existing partnership with NCSA, bringing their college recruiting service to over 72,000 new players and parents.

"These are incredible results for TeamSnap and they validate our unique position in the SportsTech market to provide innovative business solutions to Coaches and Sports Organizations, engaging consumer experiences to families, and valuable connections between our users and our brand partners," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Our record growth, revenue performance, and substantial momentum is a testament to our incredible team, and we are excited about the new product innovations and value we are going to bring to our user community this year. Our pace of execution is only accelerating as we move forward into 2022."

The company's rapid growth in 2021 was also strengthened by a significant increase in advertising revenue, from partners including leading consumer brands such as Johnsonville, HBO Max, Milk Pep and Dairy Queen.

"In 2021 we invested heavily in the underlying technology, processes, and people required to scale the TeamSnap businesses," said Brian Caulfield, COO of TeamSnap. "We refocused our sales and customer success teams, added 10x capacity to our support team, and upgraded our marketing technology stack to ensure all customer facing resources are bringing world class experiences to the Clubs, Leagues, and Teams on our platform."

As TeamSnap continues to expand its platform and product offerings, its customer base of over 25 million continues to stay loyal to the brand. In addition to connecting the youth sports community, the platform is enabling sports organizations to scale at a faster pace thanks to its business solutions.

"TeamSnap has been a great partner, and provides us with a set of software and services that has simplified the complexities of growing our organization, and expanding into new states," said Tom Interlicchio, Director of Predators Lacrosse . "Their dedicated team, combined with a suite of tools that simplify parent communication, scheduling and registration have become invaluable to us as we scale."

------------

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations – across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.



Media Contact for TeamSnap:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

973.349.2959

teamsnap@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamSnap