THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS HOTEL CLIO IN THE HEART OF DENVER'S VIBRANT CHERRY CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD

Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Denver Cherry Creek brings authentic epicurean moments and bespoke offerings to the Mile High City

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Denver Cherry Creek . Owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company and operated by Sage Hospitality Group, the luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Denver's affluent Cherry Creek neighborhood debuts after undergoing a multi-million-dollar transformation, featuring a fully reinvigorated lobby experience along with refreshed interior spaces. Backdropped by the picturesque Rocky Mountains, Hotel Clio is poised to be Cherry Creek's very own muse, inspiring visitors with enlivened excitement, refreshed sophistication and infusing a spirit of vibrant hospitality into all aspects of the guest experience.

"The opening of Hotel Clio is an exciting moment in the continued expansion of our portfolio of exceptional hotels and resorts across North America," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection. "The hotel's stunning vistas, matched with refined service and singular epicurean experiences, will quickly establish it as one of the premier hospitality offerings in the greater Denver area."

Situated in the heart of the city's celebrated shopping and dining district, Hotel Clio boasts 193 spacious and stylish guest rooms and suites. In addition to a myriad of inspiring offerings within Hotel Clio, the property will serve as a gateway to Denver's most desirable experiences – from the luxurious storefronts of Cherry Creek North to the base of the Rocky Mountains, where an abundance of outdoor adventures await.

Inspired Interiors and Golden Touches

Helmed by Wilson Ishihara Design , Hotel Clio's interiors take cues from Cherry Creek's origins in the Gold Rush era paired with the natural surroundings of the destination. Hotel Clio's namesake "Clio," the Greek muse of history, is fully realized in the hotel's heritage-honoring design, grounded in a deep appreciation for the region's background. Inspired by the story of William Green Russell striking gold at the confluence of Cherry Creek and South Platte River, the interiors reflect a unique sense of discovery and the inspiring hope of good fortune with subtle gold accents complemented by rich earth tones.

Welcomed with a sit-down check-in, Hotel Clio's Oshibori-style arrival experience is a marvel for the senses – complete with a custom cocktail, hot and cold scented towels infused with the hotel's signature aroma of White Blossom Tea, and a curated welcome playlist. The high-touch welcome experience is enhanced by thoughtful design details – beautiful marble floors and custom art pieces – all anchored by a grand stone fireplace. The design seamlessly blends influences of the region's natural elements with touches authentic to the destination, creating a dramatic, yet serene atmosphere. The idea of "confluence," a term that describes the junction of two rivers, is expressed in the spatial design details – such as flooring evoking the flow of the river, cerused oak, and brass accents highlighted with custom table lamps designed to emulate the look of a gold miner's lamp.

Convivial Dining and Culinary Delights

Global flair and top-notch hospitality merge at TORO Latin Kitchen and Bar , Hotel Clio's signature culinary concept by acclaimed local chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval. TORO, helmed by Chef Oscar Padilla, offers a creative Pan-Latin menu offering small plates and family style dishes, and features daily epicurean moments and memorable, interactive experiences. The restaurant is complete with a Ceviche Bar, showcasing fresh flavors designed to be paired with hand-muddled libations. Guests and locals will enjoy inspired culinary offerings in an inviting space, with an air of celebration infused into every meal. With weekly guacamole-making classes, along with wine and tequila tastings, TORO's warm ambience merges with the open-concept lobby creating a spirited social hub and lively gathering space – serving to connect established locals and vibrant visitors alike.

Inspired Luxury and Connected Experiences

Primed to be one of Denver's most stylish places to see and be seen, Hotel Clio is the ideal home base to explore a range of quintessential Colorado experiences and memorable moments unique to Cherry Creek. Twice a week, Hotel Clio hosts Destination Discoveries, where guests can take "The Walk of Cherry Creek", a guided exploration to learn about the neighborhood's rich history. In addition to custom art pieces within Hotel Clio, guests can also find inspiration in the Mile High City through immersive encounters from local art partners. Each summer, visitors can enjoy the Cherry Creek Arts Festival , a world-class and award-winning celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts. At the heart of Hotel Clio is a connected community – whether guests are looking to admire cutting edge fine art at Relévant Galleries , stroll through the lush greenery at Denver Botanic Gardens , or see a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater – Hotel Clio offers a robust list of local activities in collaboration with numerous Cherry Creek businesses.

With wellness at the top of mind, guests can unwind with a variety of on-site offerings, including a newly refreshed fitness center featuring Peloton Bikes and Hydrow Rowers, along with special wellness packages. For adventure-seeking guests, Hotel Clio is near some of Denver's most renowned hiking trails and world-class Rocky Mountain slopes.

Fashion savvy guests can look forward to booking the 'Après Shop' Package. This retail therapy experience is a clever nod to the tradition of Aprés Ski and provides guests with an ultra-luxe post-shopping experience inclusive of private in-room fittings, Champagne service and spa treatments. After the ultimate day of shopping and relaxing, guests can head over to their VIP reservation at Toro in style.

Mile High Meetings & Events

Home to two spacious modern ballrooms, indoor/outdoor event spaces, ten event rooms and an intimate rooftop deck backdropped by sweeping Rocky Mountain views – Hotel Clio's elegant venues with 10,000 feet of functional space are easily transformed to create authentic, memorable events from board meetings, team retreats to inspired celebrations. Highly personalized service, professional planners and distinctive offerings blend to create an unforgettable event in the Mile High City and bring people together in the same way the confluence of Cherry Creek's rivers inspired hope and community years ago.

"We are thrilled to open Hotel Clio and welcome both curious visitors and familiar faces to Cherry Creek North," said Dean Griffin, General Manager of Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Denver Cherry Creek. "Our team is delighted to see this project come to life. We are very proud of the unparalleled hospitality and high-touch service infused in every aspect of the guest experience."

About Hotel Clio

Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Denver Cherry Creek is an inspired urban oasis at the heart of Cherry Creek North – Denver's premier shopping and dining destination. Hotel Clio recently completed the final phase of a multi-million-dollar re-imagination which encompassed the lobby, gathering spaces, guest rooms and suites. The 193-room, 6-suite hotel features luxe five-piece marble bathrooms, spacious closets, and pillowtop mattresses, coupled with inviting social areas, nine refined meeting spaces, and large picture windows for unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains. Hotel Clio boasts unparalleled culinary offerings from Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, in partnership with critically acclaimed celebrity chef, Richard Sandoval. As the premier luxury hotel in Cherry Creek, Hotel Clio celebrates the luxury of its surroundings, providing golden, epicurean experiences to all and granting guests access to the best of Cherry Creek North, Denver's premier retail district. With over 160 shops, locally owned boutiques and restaurants, the walkable and family-friendly area is ideal for anyone visiting the Rocky Mountain region. For more information, visit Hotel Clio online at www.hotelcliocherrycreek.com or call 303-316-2700.

