Leaf Home™ Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HUDSON, Ohio, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Leaf Home™ is ranked No.50 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Jumping eleven spots from the 2021 list, Leaf Home is the leading provider of direct-to-consumer home improvement products — including gutter protection, windows, doors, decking, water filtration, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, and walk-in tubs and showers — delivering a superior end-to-end customer experience for homeowners. The company boasts more than 150 local offices across the U.S. and Canada, with a team of more than 2,000 employees supporting its operations.

"It's an honor to have made the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list for the third year in a row, and I can't wait to see what this year holds for our amazing team," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "As we continue our strategic growth across North America, our number one focus is ensuring homeowners are comfortable, safe, and happy in their homes thanks to our products and solutions."

Leaf Home is grateful to rank within the Midwest and join the succession of the greatest companies the region has to offer. The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 144 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent, and, in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

