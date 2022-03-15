Hyundai Venue Receives Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award for Third Consecutive Year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's entry-level SUV Venue, has received a 5-Year Cost to Own recognition from Kelley Blue Book for a third consecutive year. Kelley Blue Book evaluates models with the lowest projected ownership costs, including depreciation, expected fuel costs, maintenance and repair costs, finance and insurance fees, and state fees. The 5-Year Cost to Own awards recognize new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over the initial five-year ownership period.

"For those consumers seeking an entry-level SUV with an array of standard safety and infotainment features, the Hyundai Venue can meet their technology needs and long-term budget," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Venue has received the Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own award designation every year since going on sale in 2020, reconfirming its commitment to delivering on customer satisfaction."

Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own information is developed using Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values to calculate depreciation costs. Kelley Blue Book calculates total ownership costs for new vehicles by applying a sophisticated valuation methodology along with critical financial data from third-party providers. For more information from Kelley Blue Book about the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/lowest-5-year-cost-to-own-cars-trucks-suvs/.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

