Entertainment Arts Research Inc. Announces Engagement of New Investor Relations Firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC:EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, announces the engagement of Ms. Preya Narain as Head of Corporate Communication and Corporate Advisor.

Ms. Preya Narain is an experienced microcap consultant based in New York. Her background as a highly active day-trader led her seeking to serve companies and investors with greater purpose, impact, positivity and perspective. In 2020, she assembled a team of high-performing professionals and formed Preya Co., a consulting team with over twenty years combined experience in OTC, OTCQB/QX, foreign and NASDAQ markets. Preya Co. currently serves as a Corporate Advisor, Investor Relations Manager, and Social Media Manager for several publicly traded companies in the space, as well as forensic research and extensive due diligence reports for issuers, shareholders, regulatory agencies and federal organizations.

"One of our main corporate initiatives for 2022, is to not only increase our engagement efforts on our corporate social media platforms, but also build our shareholder value. We aim to enhance communication efforts and transparency with our shareholders. Bringing in Ms. Narain to handle this aspect of our company, allows us to focus on day to day operations and the building of our company and brand," said Mr. Bernard Rubin, CEO of Entertainment Arts Research Inc.

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with brands in the hand crafted spirit and functional drinks categories. In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com www.betta4ubrands.com www.drinkfury.com

www.whiterhinovodka.com www.neosuperwater.com

www.foodytv.com http://zegen.com.ph/ https://bellcitybrewing.com/

https://laketahoedistilling.com/ https://4elementalspirits.com/

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

