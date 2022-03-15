Ceros, Getty Images and GLAAD Partner to Promote LGBTQ+ Representation in Visual Content

Expanded partnership builds on existing collaboration to increase visibility and challenge harmful, cliched visual stereotypes of the LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros , the cloud-based design platform for interactive content, today announced a continuation of their partnership with Getty Images , a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, including an expanded collaboration with GLAAD , the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization. Together, the organizations created a unique interactive experience to promote increased diversity and representation of the LGBTQ+ community in Getty Images' creative image and video offerings.

According to insights from Getty Images' Visual GPS research platform, only 21% of people globally see LGBTQ+ people represented on a regular basis. When they do, representation remains low and stereotypical. In addition, a study conducted by GLAAD and Procter & Gamble revealed advertisers want stronger representation, with 81% agreeing that an inauthentic representation of LGBTQ+ people would lead to a larger backlash than not practicing inclusion at all.

Getty Images and GLAAD worked with Ceros to build an interactive portal and guidebook with the mission to inspire the media and advertising industries to be more inclusive in their visual choices through the use of imagery that is powerful, reflective, and authentic in its depictions of the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum.

"Ceros' entire mission is to inspire and unlock creativity for all," said Ceros CEO Simon Berg. "That starts by making sure all are represented in the content that creators produce because representation matters, at all times and at every level. We're thrilled to be a part of the Getty Images/GLAAD digital experience and provide these resources so that creators don't have to choose between inaction and the wrong action."

Ceros sees this integration as essential in making sure content creators and marketers have easy access to a wide variety of positive, representative images which are available within the Ceros Studio. By partnering with Ceros, Getty Images and GLAAD sought to promote their newest inclusivity initiative through an immersive content experience that continues to advance awareness of blind spots and gaps in representation, not just during Pride Month, but twelve months a year.

"Representation is just one vital component of the protection and progression of LGBTQ+ rights, and imagery is a powerful mechanism to center and elevate real stories of the community in a human and authentic way," said Tristen Norman, Head of Creative Insights for the Americas at Getty Images. "Through this partnership and other initiatives underway, we are committed to challenging stereotypes in media and advertising and guiding companies and brands through their own journey towards inclusivity."

The Getty Images/GLAAD/Ceros partnership is a continuation of their previous collaboration, which aimed to increase visibility while also changing harmful, clichéd visual stereotypes of the LGBTQ+ community through the launch of the LGBTQ+ Guidebook for Inclusive Visual Storytelling . Getty Images and Ceros also collaborated to create the Inclusive Visual Storytelling for Women Guide in partnership with SeeHer to help brands create more diverse images in their content.

"This partnership creates much-needed resources along with global content that depicts LGBTQ people as everyone should be— as dynamic, multi-dimensional, and authentic," said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. "By focusing on images that showcase the everyday moments of LGBTQ people's lives, we will show the world that LGBTQ people are visible and valuable members of society."

To see the full experience, visit this link . For further information, please visit ceros.com.

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow it online @cerosdotcom.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves over 1 million customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 450,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with over 135 million images dating back to the beginning of photography. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room .

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

