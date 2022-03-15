Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in West Bloomfield

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan

COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Commerce Charter Township, Michigan, located on Haggerty Road in front of Meijer and near Citizens Bank. This location offers convenient hours including early mornings and late evenings, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/WestBloomfield.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the West Bloomfield clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I became a physical therapist because of the interaction we get with patients, where I have the ability to genuinely get to know people on a personal level and see the impact I have on their life. Physical therapy can often be a better holistic approach that can prevent disability and improve function without medications," said Andrea Konja, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico West Bloomfield. "I'm excited to work with patients in the West Bloomfield community to help them on their journey to move better and live pain free."

Services available at Athletico West Bloomfield include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving. – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Additionally, Athletico West Bloomfield:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

