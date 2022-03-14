Spencer Stuart Welcomes Chief Financial Officer Christine Laurens

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Christine Laurens has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. She succeeds Valerie Harper, who is now Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific for Spencer Stuart.

Laurens, who is based in Chicago, joins Spencer Stuart after more than two decades at Kearney, the global management consulting firm, where she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the operating committee. As Chief Financial Officer, she led the global finance, IT, real estate, and procurement groups serving 44 countries. Laurens joined Kearney in 2002 as Southwest European finance director in Paris, subsequently assuming increasing levels of EMEA finance leadership at the firm before being named Chief Financial Officer. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer of Keyrus, a technology consultancy listed on the Euronext High Growth Exchange. Laurens also served as managing director of the French subsidiary of Agency.com, a NASDAQ-listed internet services agency. She started her career with EY in Paris in its technology and media practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Christine Laurens to Spencer Stuart as our Chief Financial Officer and member of our global leadership team," said Ben Williams, chief executive officer of Spencer Stuart. "Christine is a deeply experienced finance leader in professional services and brings a global perspective and growth mindset to our firm."

"I am thrilled to join Spencer Stuart as Chief Financial Officer," said Laurens. "I am passionate about leadership and the firm's focus on discovering and developing leadership for a better future strongly resonates with me. I am looking forward to partnering with the Spencer Stuart team to positively impact our stakeholders and deliver meaningful outcomes."

More about Christine Laurens

Laurens was selected by Working Mother magazine as a 2015 Working Mother of the Year. In 2019, she was named CFO of the year for large private companies by Finance Executive International, recognizing her impact on Kearney's performance improvement and the successful transformation of the finance organization. Laurens serves as an independent director on the board of Technicolor SA, a publicly traded French multinational media and entertainment services company. She earned her M.B.A. equivalent in France at HEC Paris, a CEMS master's in management, and is a Certified Public Accountant. Laurens is a member of The Chicago Network.

About Spencer Stuart

At Spencer Stuart, we know how much leadership matters. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to non-profit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts — now spanning over 70 offices, 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and many other facets of organizational effectiveness. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

