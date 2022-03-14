50/50 Thursdays
S&W Seed Company to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LONGMONT, Colo., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced that management will participate in a fireside chat today at the 34th Annual Roth Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm ET (10:30 am PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/sanw/1842660

The fireside chat will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of S&W's website at www.swseedco.com.

Management is also available for meetings during the conference, please reach out to the event organizers or sanw@lythampartners.com to schedule.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado . S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-34th-annual-roth-conference-301501466.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

