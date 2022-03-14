Recreational Realty Expands into Houston Market with Acquisition of Eight Attractively Located Recreational Storage Facilities

Leading Operator of RV and Marine Storage Continues to Execute Rapid Growth Strategy with Entry into Fourth-Largest U.S. City

DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational Realty LLC ("Recreational Realty" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced its expansion into the Houston metropolitan region through the acquisition of eight premium grade recreational storage facilities within the fastest-growing regions of Houston. These transactions are expected to close over the next two months, subject to customary closing considerations.

Each property is ideally located near Houston's most attractive recreational destinations, including Lake Houston, Lake Conroe, Cypress and the Woodlands, among others. In line with the Company's best-in-class offerings for recreational and marine vehicle storage, each of the properties will provide specialized storage solutions for recreational and marine vehicles, including enclosed garages, video surveillance, 24-hour accessibility and secure gated facilities with electronic access. Additional onsite amenities include access to electricity, lighting and water, as well as the opportunity to utilize on-site dump stations and car wash facilities.

"As the 'work from anywhere' lifestyle continues to flourish and more households take advantage of the freedom to explore recreational hobbies, we are focused on bringing professionally managed, high-quality storage options that simply didn't exist at this level before," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and CEO of Recreational Realty. "Houston is one of the country's leading vacation and recreational destinations, and we are excited to grow our footprint around and support the customers in the region. The addition of these high-quality storage facilities will allow outdoor enthusiasts to relax and enjoy their 'toys' without the headache of managing storage needs."

As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company focused on serving the growing storage needs for recreational and marine vehicles, Recreational Realty currently operates specialized storage facilities across Texas, with ambitious near-term objectives for expanding nationwide.

In December 2021, Recreational Realty partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational vehicle and marine owners the nation.

About Recreational Realty

Recreational Realty acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. www.recreational-realty.com

Contacts

Media

Jon Keehner / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

View original content:

SOURCE Recreational Realty LLC