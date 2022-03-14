nThrive Launches End-to-End Revenue Management Platform at HIMSS 2022

Designed by revenue professionals, for revenue professionals, leveraging deep end-to-end integration to create a 360-degree view of financial performance

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, Inc. ("nThrive"), a healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform provider, today introduces its End-to-End Revenue Management Platform at booth 5676-14 at the HIMSS 2022 Annual Conference. The platform is underpinned by an intelligent foundation of pre-trained automations, predictive models, and contextually aware billing and coding reference materials which, together helps provider teams accelerate accurate financial recovery for their health systems.

Healthcare providers are facing shrinking margins as operating costs continue to climb unchecked. In this environment, every dollar counts. nThrive's Revenue Management Platform was built to help every revenue professional maximize their impact on their organization's bottom line. By leveraging nThrive's Revenue Management Platform, health systems can consolidate vendor management, realize flywheel effect value, and ensure that all appropriate revenue is charged and collected, from point of service to final payment.

Within the new Revenue Management Platform, nThrive has created the following bundled solutions, designed collaboratively by product, implementation and services teams to address the most pressing challenges facing health system CFOs:

Clean Claims bundle: Delivers a clean claim rate unmatched in the industry by bringing everything providers need to improve claims outcomes – systems, automations, analytics and role-based education - into one integrated platform.

Net Revenue Optimization bundle: The industry's first single-vendor platform designed to grow margins by improving charge capture accuracy and reducing revenue lost to underpayments, overpayments, improper discounts, and unfavorable contracts.

A/R Improvement bundle: The industry's first single-vendor platform designed to accelerate reimbursement by increasing upfront patient point-of-service collections, improving first pass payment rates, and delivering better visibility into the valuation of A/R.

Regulatory Compliance bundle: Healthcare is experiencing a dramatic rise in consumerism, accelerated by recent price transparency regulations. To remain competitive and compliant in this evolving market, health systems are engaging patients before visits with good faith cost estimates and out-of-network coverage alerts. nThrive is supporting organizations through this transformation, resulting in increased POS collections and patient satisfaction scores while ensuring regulatory compliance.

"We are a driving force for change in the healthcare ecosystem," said Hemant Goel, CEO of nThrive. "We believe that fundamentally rethinking revenue cycle management will bring a significant and positive impact to cash flow for healthcare providers, freeing up resources to reinvest in patient care. If we help improve the financial health of care providers, we all win."

To learn more about the End-to-End RCM Platform and the critical role it plays in the future of healthcare finance, attend nThrive's education session, "The Rise of the RCM Platform Market," at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference on Tuesday, March 15th from 2:15-2:35 p.m. (Value of Healthcare Pavilion Theater). Additionally, nThrive will be holding product demonstrations onsite at HIMSS. Schedule a live demo with nThrive at the booth 5676-14.

About nThrive

nThrive provides one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education software solutions to more than 900 hospitals and health systems in North America, including 37 of the 40 largest healthcare providers in the U.S.

nThrive's end-to-end software platform helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. For more information, please visit https://www.nthrive.com/.

