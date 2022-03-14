Colt and AudioCodes Partner to Deliver Microsoft Operator Connect

LOD, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes and Colt have partnered to deliver Microsoft Operator Connect while extending Colt's existing Direct Routing solution

Colt also leveraged AudioCodes Live Cloud to deliver a multi-tenant, multi-tier management portal for streamlining the onboarding of end customers

Colt customers can select Colt in Microsoft Operator Connect as a valid operator and connect to Colt calling services via the Microsoft Teams admin center

Colt's integration with Microsoft Operator Connect is backed up by 24/7 monitoring from AudioCodes and direct peering through Microsoft Azure, exchanging traffic directly between the networks for enhanced reliability

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced a partnership with Colt to deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to customers through Colt calling services, while extending Colt's existing Direct Routing solution built using AudioCodes' Microsoft-certified session border controllers.

In addition, Colt leveraged the AudioCodes Live Cloud SaaS solution to provide their resellers and customers with a multi-tenant, multi-tier management portal for streamlining end customer onboarding, and to enable them to offer a complete connectivity solution for Microsoft Teams Phone System.

As a result of this collaboration, Colt customers can now use Microsoft Operator Connect to select Colt as a valid operator and connect to Colt calling services via the Microsoft Teams admin center. Colt's integration with Microsoft Operator Connect is supported by 24/7 monitoring from AudioCodes experts and direct peering through Microsoft Azure, with traffic exchanged directly between the two company's networks for enhanced reliability.

"Colt has partnered with AudioCodes in recent months to provide Direct Routing functionality to our Microsoft Teams customers," said Rui Ferraz, Global Product Manager Unified and Intelligent Communications at Colt. "For us, as a service provider, it was a perfectly natural progression to deepen our alliance with AudioCodes on our integration with Microsoft Operator Connect by leveraging their acknowledged expertise in the field."

"AudioCodes Live Cloud is a true gamechanger thanks to its ability to enable service providers like Colt to offer a comprehensive portfolio for Microsoft Teams Phone System with rapid onboarding for their customers," added Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "As enterprises look to boost their productivity in the hybrid work era, service providers can confidently meet their customers' expectations for quick Microsoft Teams rollouts, all backed up by AudioCodes' proven track record in unified communications."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Colt

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity – taking what's always been in its DNA to enable customers' success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs.

Colt understands today's shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, it's able to put its customers' needs at its core. For more information, please visit https://colt.net.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2022 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contacts



Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000

niran.baruch@audiocodes.com

Roger L. Chuchen VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes Tel: 732-764-2552 Mobile: 347-752-0780 roger.chuchen@audiocodes.com

View original content:

SOURCE AudioCodes