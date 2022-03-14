College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of The 50 Best Online Colleges & Universities for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. , March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 50 Best Online Colleges & Universities for 2022 as a feature in their Annual Consensus Rankings.

In light of the growing popularity of online education, College Consensus has ranked the Best Online Colleges in the US

Online education has soared in popularity over the years and to keep up, many schools have improved their technological capabilities and expanded their online offerings. However, the growth of these programs has outpaced the information available about them, often leaving students with insufficient or inaccurate direction in the college search process.

Hoping to be a comprehensive resource for students exploring their online higher education options, College Consensus has released its annual ranking of the Best Online Colleges & Universities.

To calculate this ranking, Consensus editors combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to create a unique meta-ranking of the top colleges that offer at least three fully-online bachelor's degree programs.

The top 10 Consensus Ranked Best Online Colleges & Universities for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

University of Florida California State University-Chico Appalachian State University Boston University Citadel Military College of South Carolina George Washington University Eastern Illinois University Clemson University University of Arizona Western Carolina University

Visit the ranking to see the full list of schools.

"The Internet is full of information about online schools driven by profit rather than a desire for accuracy, making it difficult for prospective students to identify their best options. Our annual ranking of online colleges offers a holistic view of each school's reputation and quality not available anywhere else," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "It offers a great starting point for students trying to cut through the overwhelming and often misleading information about online schools to find the best place to earn their online degree."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

