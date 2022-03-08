GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation's leading haircare provider dedicated to men and boys, announced today its renewed commitment to St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, with another $1M donation over the next three years. This is the third million-dollar commitment Sport Clips has made to St. Baldrick's since the partnership began in 2016. St. Baldrick's is recognized for its head-shaving events where volunteers raise money through agreeing to shave their heads in solidarity with childhood cancer patients. Sport Clips' national partnership with the foundation will provide additional critical funding, beyond what is raised at shave events, for promising childhood cancer research.

Sport Clips Haircuts contributes another $1M to St. Baldrick's Foundation to support childhood cancer research (PRNewswire)

"Through our Haircuts With Heart program we believe in creating opportunities for Sport Clips team members to give back. So many talented Sport Clips stylists and franchisees volunteer their time in local communities to support St. Baldrick's head-shaving events to help the cause of funding childhood cancer research at the local level. We are proud to continue our support of St. Baldrick's and the efforts and the work of the foundation," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips president and CEO.

"We are thrilled to renew this amazing partnership with Sport Clips. This support is vital to our funding of the research that results in new cures to give children with cancer a long and healthy life. Sport Clips' generous commitment to our mission means so much to every part of the St. Baldrick's community, from the kids and families who need this research, to the scientists developing new treatments, to all the stylists, shavees and volunteers banding together to raise funds to save lives," says Kathleen Ruddy, CEO at St. Baldrick's.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #24 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2022 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $10 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to lifesaving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsALifetime.

