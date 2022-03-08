PhotoShelter Announces Addition of Chief Revenue Officer Deanna Nelson as Company Supports Significant Growth and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoShelter , a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises, announced today that it named Deanna Nelson as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Deanna brings more than 25 years of experience across enterprise SaaS sales, client success, and operations, including 18 years of SaaS sales leadership expertise. Her most recent role was leading an enterprise sales team at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, she served as SVP Sales and Marketing at Celerity, VP Global Sales and Marketing at Tk20, Inc. (now Watermark Insights), and held various sales and client success leadership positions at Blackboard.

Deanna joins the company at an exciting and transformative phase for PhotoShelter as the company rapidly expands its global leadership in Digital Asset Management following its significant growth funding from Clearhaven Partners in late 2021 and its acquisition of the UK-based Third Light DAM platform announced in early 2022.

"With our expanding set of DAM capabilities, global reach, rapidly growing team and customer base, I am incredibly excited to add Deanna to our senior leadership team," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Deanna is a proven leader in building world-class revenue and customer success teams, and she brings a wealth of highly relevant experience in scaling SaaS organizations to PhotoShelter. Global demand for DAM solutions is accelerating as organizations and brands search for solutions to manage the sprawl of their visual content. Adding Deanna to our team will not only enable us to drive further penetration in this rapidly growing market but to also continue to build on our industry leading customer service and support. Additionally, as PhotoShelter is driven by a strong culture that values diversity in backgrounds and experiences, I'm very proud to say that with Deanna joining our team, women now make up more than half of our senior leaders,"

Deanna will oversee revenue and customer success functions for PhotoShelter in her new role. The company serves more than 2,000 brands and organizations globally, including Major League Baseball (MLB), NASCAR, Special Olympics, Delta Airlines, Sports Illustrated, NCAA Photos, FreshDirect, and The PGA TOUR, and more than 80,000 professional photographers.

"I am thrilled to be joining PhotoShelter, a global leader in DAM, at such an exciting moment in the Company's growth. As PhotoShelter's first ever CRO, I plan to leverage my decades of experience successfully growing multiple SaaS organizations and building world-class customer success functions, combined with my passion for photography, to help PhotoShelter build on its impressive customer base, leading DAM technology platform and global footprint," said Deanna Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer, PhotoShelter.

"We are thrilled to add Deanna as PhotoShelter's Chief Revenue Officer," added Christopher Ryan, Managing Partner at Clearhaven Partners, "Deanna is a proven senior sales leader with an exceptional track record of driving growth and customer service excellence. Deanna joins PhotoShelter at a transformational time for the company and her leadership will contribute significantly to the company's next phase of growth."

Deanna is a passionate coach focused on building, developing, and guiding high-performing teams. She was an Equality Mentor for communities of color and a member of the Outforce affinity group at Salesforce. Deanna is an active mentor to students interested in pursuing careers in sales and marketing as well as an active supporter of DEI initiatives in the workplace.

PhotoShelter, a leading global DAM provider, safeguards more than 4 billion visual media assets on its platform and more than 18 petabytes of data, representing one of the largest collections of professional visual content in the world. In 2021, PhotoShelter added more than 300 new organizations to the platform, including support for all 30 Major League Baseball teams and has grown its Brands solution at a sustained 45% CAGR.

As a part of the company's accelerated growth trajectory and investments in a customer-first organization, PhotoShelter is actively hiring across multiple roles to support its growing sales and customer service departments. To learn more about PhotoShelter, visit photoshelter.com, and to view open positions, head to photoshelter.jobs .

About PhotoShelter

PhotoShelter is a market-leading provider of SaaS digital asset management (DAM) solutions that enable photographers and creative teams to unlock the power of a moment through tools to seamlessly organize, manage, and distribute digital content. PhotoShelter's solutions are used by thousands of customers in the U.S. and worldwide, including in media, sports, education, travel & hospitality, healthcare, non-profits, and retail, among other end markets. For more information on how to improve your organization's digital asset management and creative workflows, visit photoshelter.com/brands .

About Clearhaven Partners LP

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology businesses. Clearhaven was founded by an investor-operator team to partner with differentiated, growing software and technology companies with at least $20 million in recurring revenue. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio with practical tools and guidance to help companies scale profitably. To learn more, visit clearhavenpartners.com .

