Learning Undefeated and CITGO partner to bring Mobile STEM Laboratory to Calcasieu Parish Schools

LAKE CHARLES, La., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Undefeated and CITGO are kicking off a semester-long partnership to bring interactive science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education to Lake Charles-area students at no cost to local public schools.

Learning Undefeated (PRNewsfoto/Learning Undefeated) (PRNewswire)

With a grant from CITGO, the centerpiece of the new program is Learning Undefeated's Drop Anywhere Lab, a traveling science laboratory housed in a shipping container, which travels to a new school each week providing a field trip experience right in the school parking lot. The program engages local students with STEM concepts through hands-on projects on board the mobile lab and introduces them to in-demand STEM careers located right in their own backyard.

"Launched in 2016, the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline program aims to increase access to Science, Technology Engineering and Math related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue STEM degrees and career pathways," said CITGO Vice President Refining Jerry Dunn. "The mobile STEM laboratory is a unique vehicle to help us accomplish these goals."

Learning Undefeated's Drop Anywhere Lab student experience uses game-based learning, touchscreen walls, and special effects to explore chemistry and engineering concepts. Inside the shipping container, students use interactive gameplay and team collaboration to investigate scientific concepts, make claims and use evidence to solve challenges as they interact with 360-degree video, light and sound. The learning continues in the classroom with extension activities that allow students to continue exploring through hands-on laboratory investigations.

"Far too many students don't know about high growth STEM jobs located right in their local community," said Brian Gaines, CEO of Learning Undefeated. "Through this collaboration with CITGO, we will benefit thousands of students across the region by building their confidence in STEM subjects and empowering them to know that STEM careers are out there for them."

The Drop Anywhere Lab will debut at Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana March 7-28. The program will visit other area elementary and middle schools throughout the school year including LeBlanc Middle School and W.W. Lewis Middle School. Schools can sign up to receive a free visit from the mobile lab at the Learning Undefeated website.

About Learning Undefeated

Learning Undefeated provides life-changing STEM experiences for under-resourced communities by providing equitable access to education and inspiring students to imagine their own success. Through innovative and experiential education programs for grades K-12, we are sparking interest in STEM careers and building the workforce that will drive the innovation economy. Learning Undefeated's flagship education program features mobile STEM labs that have provided hands-on learning opportunities to over one million K-12 students in all 50 states since 2003.

Learning Undefeated also operates several other celebrated STEM education programs, including the Young Science Explorers Program, a summer camp for middle school students, Advancing Tomorrow's Leaders in STEM (ATLAS) College and Career Exploration Program, STEM Leadership Experience, student competitions, after-school programs, curriculum development and disaster recovery education.

Visit learningundefeated.org or follow us on social media @LearningUNDFTD.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning Undefeated