The global creator company joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX and more on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Jellysmack Named #1 Most Innovative Company in Video by Fast Company The global creator company joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX and more on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator company Jellysmack has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The prestigious list ranked Jellysmack as the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in the Video category, recognizing the company's inventive suite of proprietary video technologies. Previous No. 1 companies in the video category included Apple in 2021 and Vimeo in 2020.

Jellysmack (PRNewsfoto/Jellysmack) (PRNewswire)

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world.

"We are honored to be recognized as the most innovative company in video" says Sean Atkins, Jellysmack President. "Jellysmack has built the best video creator tech stack in the world. We are empowering creators to go bigger by providing the data, technology, financing and content infrastructure they need to scale and find lasting success."

Over that last year, Jellysmack has experienced skyrocketing growth driven by the high performance of the company's Creator Program. Jellysmack's Creator Program leverages proprietary AI technology and first-party data to identify, edit, optimize and distribute a creator's video content to additional social platforms like Facebook, Snap, YouTube and more. As a result, creators maximize their reach and revenue at an unrivaled pace - with no extra work.

The program currently counts over 500 of the world's most influential creators as partners, including megastars MrBeast, PewDiePie, and Nas Daily, plus fan favorites like Patrick Starrr and Bailey Sarian. Jellysmack has grown from 100 creator partners in the beginning of 2021 to over 500 creator partners today.

Jellysmack's technology suite recently attracted a nine-figure Series C investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund II which catapulted it to unicorn status. The funding has accelerated Jellysmack's international expansion as well as R&D investments in its core technology.

In November 2021, Jellysmack acquired UK-based AI editing technology startup, Kamua, adding new breakthroughs in computer vision and machine learning into Jellysmack's in-house technology suite. The company is currently editing well over 10,000 videos on average each month comprising over 150,000 editing hours, and, with help from the Kamua acquisition, plans to reduce the time it takes to resize and recut videos by up to 3x.

In January 2022, Jellysmack announced an ambitious new catalog licensing venture earmarking $500 million in capital for creators in return for licensing the ad revenue of their existing YouTube content. Jellysmack's deep data and AI capabilities enable the company to predict the potential earnings of any given creator's YouTube video catalog and offer lump sum payments ranging from $50,000 to $50,000,000. This model gives creators an upfront cash infusion to take the next steps for business growth without giving up any equity in their intellectual property.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

ABOUT JELLYSMACK

Jellysmack is the global creator company that powers multi-platform social media growth for video creators, media companies, brands, celebrities, and its own online communities (Beauty Studio, Oh My Goal, Gamology, House of Bounce and more). The company's proprietary technology optimizes, distributes, and promotes video content across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube, resulting in meaningful audience growth and increased revenue in record time. Jellysmack is currently partnered with over 500 of the world's most talented creators including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Like Nastya, Nas Daily, Karina Garcia, RezendeEvil, Patrick Starrr, and Bailey Sarian. In total, Jellysmack-managed content boasts a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, making it the largest U.S. digital-first company in monthly social media viewers. In addition to multi-platform syndication, Jellysmack has launched a $500M venture that offers upfront capital to license YouTube back catalogs, empowering creators to invest in whatever they need to grow their brand. Looking to Go Bigger on social? Visit www.jellysmack.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

Contact:

jellysmack@thebrand-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jellysmack