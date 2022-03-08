Item 9 Labs Corp. to Present at 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 15

PHOENIX, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("the "Company") – a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products – announced today that its executive team will be participating in the 34th Annual Roth Conference, taking place March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, California. The executive team is available to meet with investors throughout the conference, and the Company's CEO Andrew Bowden will be presenting on Tuesday, March 15.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis franchisor and operator headquartered in Arizona that produces premium, award-winning products. With deep experience in cannabis, franchising, and capital markets, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The annual Roth conference offers companies an extraordinary platform for relationship building with both existing and prospective institutional and private investors. This year's conference will feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format is comprised of 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations, and live entertainment.

Item 9 Labs Corp. Presentation

Bowden will be presenting an overview of the Company that includes its award-winning Item 9 Labs cannabis products, its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd. as well as recent momentum and highlights. He also plans on speaking to current industry expansion challenges and how the combination of its brands offers a viable solution.

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 2:20 p.m. PT

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California

Registration: Contact a Roth Sales Representative at (800) 678-9147 or submit a registration request Contact a Roth Sales Representative at (800) 678-9147 or submit a registration request here

1-1 Meetings with Executive Team

Bowden will be joined by Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Rassas, Chief Financial Officer Bobby Mikkelsen and Chief Franchise Officer Mike Weinberger for one-on-one sessions with current and prospective investors.

Dates: Monday, March 14 – Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Times: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

Registration: Interested parties are encouraged to contact their Roth salesperson for meeting availability and scheduling.

For more information on Item 9 Labs Corp. and its brands, visit https://item9labscorp.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jayne Levy, VP of Communications

Phone: 480-542-9421

Email: jayne@item9labs.com

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Phone: 800-403-1140

Email: investors@item9labs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.