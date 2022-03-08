HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts C3.ai (AI) Investors to Filing of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 9, 2020 – Feb. 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2022

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/AI

Contact An Attorney Now: AI@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) C3.ai's partnership with key customer Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (2) the company employed a flawed accounting methodology to conceal its Baker Hughes partnership; (3) the company faced challenges in product adoption; and, (4) the company overstated inter alia the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market ("TAM"), the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners.

The truth began to emerge on Feb. 16, 2022, when analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a report entitled "Real Intelligence: Sell C3.ai" concluding the price of C3.ai shares presents a 40% - 50% downside risk. Spruce Point alleged it uncovered "[s]igns of problematic financial reporting and accounting regarding the Baker Hughes joint venture and a revolving door in C3.ai's Chief Financial Officer position." Spruce Point also found "numerous discrepancies" regarding "the value of and cumulative investments made by C3.ai in its technology, description of customers, its [TAM], the pace of market growth and the scale of alliances with companies such as Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Google Cloud, Intel and Amazon Web Services."

Shortly after Spruce Point's analysis, C3.ai's CFO (Adeel Manzoor) resigned after 3 months on the job, and analysts at Deutsche Bank reportedly slashed their rating to "sell" citing the lack of stability in top management as increasing the risk around financial reporting.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving C3.ai engaged in accounting fraud," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in C3.ai, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding C3.ai should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AI@hbsslaw.com.

