Carenet Health Launches CX Analytics Capability to Help

SAN ANTONIO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carenet Health has announced the launch of the industry's first healthcare-dedicated Service Journey CX Analytics Group. The group is made up of a team with 100+ years of combined experience that has generated more than 250 comprehensive Service Journey studies for a range of industries, including technology, e-commerce and financial services. Foundational to Carenet's value, the team will be applying this collective operational expertise and proven methodologies exclusively to the patient and health plan member experience.

Carenet Health Chief Executive Officer John Erwin said the group's capabilities focus on rigorous customer service optimization and are designed to peel back the complex layers of the healthcare service journey. This comes at a time when the impact of consumer satisfaction on health plans and providers is growing.

"Payers and providers are being affected by experience measures in new ways, from healthcare consumerism to the revenue associated with CAHPS and CMS Star ratings. In the past, they haven't had much insight beyond standard surveying and contact center reports," Erwin said. "We're excited to help fill that void."

The group's initial offering, called Insight Analytics, combines statistical sampling, human observational analytics and calibrated listening to generate thousands of data points from just one healthcare service interaction. Carenet's Vice President of CX Analytics Bo Young has been developing and implementing customer experience analytics programs for 20+ years and is leading the group and launch.

"Our approach allows us to dig deep into not only what happens during a patient or health plan member interaction—whether that's a text, email, chat or live phone call—but also identify points of friction before and after a healthcare service engagement," Young said.

Young also said that similar projects have produced results that include a 35% or more increase in customer satisfaction, 40% reduction in average call handle time and automation of over 50% of team member tasks during a consumer interaction.

Future professional service offerings will include: Service Journey Automation Analytics, Case Management Analytics, Industry Benchmarking, Analytics as a Service (AaaS), and Data Labeling/AI Analytics.

CAHPS, which stands for the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, and the Stars programs are part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Carenet Health is one of the healthcare industry's leading consumer engagement and telehealth partners—providing member and patient engagement, clinical support, virtual care and advocacy solutions on behalf of 250+ of the nation's premier health plans, providers, health systems and Fortune 500 companies. One in four Americans have access to Carenet's services. Carenet is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with additional office locations in New Mexico, Maine and the Philippines. For more information, please visit carenethealth.com.

