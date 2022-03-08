CallRussia - FORTY MILLION PHONE CALLS TO END THE WAR

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A CUTTING-EDGE digital information campaign launched today (Tuesday) will personally contact up to 40 million Russians in a bid to stop the war in Ukraine.

The #CallRussia initiative aims to bypass Vladimir Putin's propaganda and information blackouts, activating the Russian diaspora around the world to arm Russians with facts about Putin's brutal and illegal assault on Ukraine.

A global network of professionals in technology, advertising and communications compiled the #CallRussia project's database of 40 million Russian phone numbers and coded a technology platform which assigns them to Russian-speaking volunteer callers. The project was rolled out from Vilnius, Lithuania.

#CallRussia says it now needs Russian speakers around the world to counter Putin's propaganda and break his accelerating information blockade, one phone call at a time.

"While Vladimir Putin rains horror on Ukraine and blacks out information sources that could reveals his lies, #CallRussia will personally connect Russians and volunteers for the most important conversations of their lifetimes," said one of #CallRussia's organizers Paulius Senūta, a creative from Vilnius.

"One conversation cannot overcome Putin's evil propaganda, but 40 million might. Russians empowered with truth and compassion are the only ones who can stand up against Putin's lies and end this war."

The campaign's website www.CallRussia.org will assign individual numbers to each volunteer, provide peaceful and non-confrontational guidelines for conversation designed to combat Russian disinformation, and track the outcome of calls, as well as collect suggestions for further campaigns to end the war and support the people of Ukraine.

"#CallRussia will be the biggest and most important decentralized phone bank in history, because we believe only Russians can stop Vladimir Putin now. Only the truth can stop the killing," added Senūta.

"Putin lies to Russians about where their sons are being sent to die and about the atrocities being committed in their names. #CallRussia is an information service that will bypass Putin's propaganda machine and deliver verifiable facts that empower decent Russians to stand up and forge a path for peace. The world is counting on them."

