Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI D-PHY(SM) IP as Tx Only or Rx Only for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node.

Published: Mar. 8, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) industry, today announced the immediate availability of their ultra-low power standalone MIPI D-PHYSM Tx only IP and Rx only IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET manufacturing node. Using the D-PHY IP as a standalone Tx and Rx saves area and power, especially in SoC's with multiple camera interfaces.

The standalone MIPI D-PHY Tx only IP and Rx only IP for GlobalFoundries' 12nm FinFET manufacturing node is based on Arasan's Silicon Proven 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM IP architecture, which focuses on ultra-low power consumption while optimizing area. As a result, our D-PHYSM IP is suited for wearables and IoT Display applications where power is critical and Automotive SoC's where there are multiple camera interfaces required.  This D-PHYSM IP with its fault resistant capabilities has seen a rapid adoption by Automotive SoC vendors.

Arasan's MIPI D-PHYSM Tx only and Rx only are silicon proven for the 12nm process. Using the PHY protocol interface Arasan's MIPI D-PHYSM seamlessly integrates with Arasan's MIPI CSI IP and Display interface (DSI). It is compliant with the MIPI D-PHYSM v1.2 offering speed upto 2.5GBps per lane. It supports synchronous transfer at high-speed mode with a bit rate of 80-1500 Mb/s without deskew calibration and up to 2500 Mb/s with deskew calibration and asynchronous transfer at low power mode with a bit rate of 10 Mb/s. It also features an On-chip clock generation configurable for Tx or Rx function only.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

