ALKM Retains eCommerce Brand Manager Part Of The Amazon Advertising Partner Network

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC-PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc. retained eCommerce brand management agency Brand Focus Digital.

Brand Focus based in the Seattle Area, is a full-service Amazon, eCommerce agency with proven success of triple digit sales and ROI increases. With prior Amazon employees as team members, Brand Focus Digital has decades of combined eCommerce, Amazon, and other online retailer industry experience.

Select Brand Focus Digital business managers hold Amazon Advertising Certifications and Brand Focus Digital is a proud member of the Amazon Advertising Partner Network.

"We are very excited about partnering with these e-commerce veterans and their grocery and specialty food experience," stated Robert Eakle, Alkame CEO. Eakle added, "This is another huge step towards our stated goal of providing the Alkame Brand products direct to consumers."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a solid foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Phone: (702) 273-9714

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content:

SOURCE Alkame Holdings, Inc.