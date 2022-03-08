26TH ANNUAL PARK DAY ENCOURAGES VOLUNTEERS TO KEEP AMERICA'S HISTORIC SITES PRISTINE American Battlefield Trust's nationwide volunteer day will tackle improvement projects at historic sites from Nevada to Massachusetts on April 9

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to "spring cleaning," the American Battlefield Trust puts its own, history-saving spin on the phrase. Its 26th annual Park Day is a hands-on preservation event that ensures that America's battlefields and historic sites are ready for the busy tourist season ahead. Volunteers will gather to paint signs, clean markers, build and repair trails and fences, and more on April 9, 2022.

"For years, Park Day has been a time to hit 'refresh' and bring our country's historic gems to their best and brightest state," said American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan. "While we continue to consider safety concerns amidst the ongoing pandemic, this event will charge forward as a prime opportunity to keep history in the forefront."

Individuals and groups, ranging from Scouts to Rotarians, have contributed more than 450,000 cumulative hours of labor on Park Days since 1996. Participating sites include those tied to the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. On the Park Day hub — www.battlefields.org/parkday — potential volunteers can browse opportunities, with new sites able to register through March 10.

This year, the American Battlefield Trust will provide official Park Day reusable water bottles to all sites and requests that all volunteers remain respectful of ongoing public health concerns. It is asked that anyone who has experienced any COVID-19 symptoms in the two weeks prior, refrain from participating. Volunteers are also advised to wash hands often, use hand sanitizer and avoid sharing equipment (i.e. rakes, shovels, paint brushes, etc.).

Please note that as Park Day sites consider weather and local public heath guidelines, some may choose to participate at another time. For any questions regarding weather policies, rain dates, and COVID-19 considerations, volunteers should contact their site of interest.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 54,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

