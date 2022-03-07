WorkJam and Go1 Partner to Deliver Learning that is Relevant, Effective, and Inspiring to Frontline Workers The partnership enables enterprises to deploy e-learning content from enterprise tested library

MONTREAL, QC, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace for organizations with frontline and hourly employees, today announced its partnership with Go1 , an established leader of online learning content and education. The partnership leverages WorkJam's user experience to deliver e-learning content from Go1's extensive content library. Together, joint customers can rapidly deploy targeted content to frontline workers to improve compliance, drive personal development, and drive retention.

The tight labor market has forced employers to think differently about how to engage with frontline workforces. To keep and upskill existing employees, to drive shift coverage and frontline execution, enterprises have turned to learning. Go1's pre-built library of learning content has increased the speed at which employers can deploy their initiatives — eliminating the need to generate their own content. WorkJam provides the connectivity to frontline employees through their Digital Workplace. By delivering Go1 content in the same platform as schedule information, internal communications, and daily tasks — e-learning is instantly integrated into employee workflows.

"We're excited to deepen our learning offering to customers through our partnership with Go1. As learning, compliance, and safety have risen in importance in board rooms around the world, delivering the right content to the right people at the right time has become a strategic initiative," says Rich Halbert, Chief Strategy Officer at WorkJam. "Completion rates of learning, tasks, and surveys delivered through WorkJam crush industry averages — we're thrilled to leverage Go1 to distribute new e-learning opportunities to frontline workers."

"WorkJam provides a great vehicle to deliver e-learning content. As a single pane of glass for everything frontline employees need, their users engage with content at high levels," says Bas Emera, VP Partnerships and Alliances at Go1. "Go1 is a perfect fit for WorkJam customers who want to build out, supplement, and supercharge their learning programs."

WorkJam is a global leader in Frontline Digital Workplaces. We enable operational efficiencies, collaboration, employee engagement and higher retention by equipping frontline workers and headquarters staff with a state-of-the-art solutions to manage scheduling, training, task workflows, and real-time communications — all through a single platform. Available in over 42 languages and countries, WorkJam is loved by employees and employers alike as they gain knowledge, dexterity, and a compliant digital relationship created through an average 89% adoption and an ROI that begins at 170%. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/ .

