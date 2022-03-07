PetSafe® Launches New Classic In-Ground Fence™ System, Safely Containing Pets Outdoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, is extending its line of pet containment systems with the addition of the Classic In-Ground Fence™ system. The new fence is the first in a refreshed portfolio of PetSafe® in-ground fences. With a customizable boundary of up to five acres and its compatibility with Pawz Away® Pet Barriers, this system offers containment and avoidance solutions and added flexibility.

The system will support an unlimited number of pets with the purchase of additional PetSafe® Classic In-Ground Fence™ Receiver Collars. (PRNewswire)

The Classic In-Ground Fence™ system works by sending a radio signal through a buried boundary wire to a pet's receiver collar. When the pet nears the boundary, the collar will tone and vibrate to alert the dog that he has entered the warning zone. If the dog continues to venture out, the receiver collar will issue a safe but startling correction. The receiver collar has seven levels of static correction and a tone with vibration-only mode for pet parents to find the most appropriate setting for their dog.

"Our containment solutions give pet parents the peace of mind that their dogs are safely enjoying their own spaces without the permanence of a traditional physical fence," says Zain Inklebarger, PetSafe® Category Manager for Containment and Avoidance. "As we welcome new and improved fences like the Classic In-Ground Fence™ system to our product line, we continue to prioritize safety, care, and convenience for our customers."

Successful use of the Classic In-Ground Fence™ system requires that pet parents spend time training their pets to understand and respect the boundary, and dogs should be old enough to recognize basic obedience commands like "sit" and "stay." The system will support an unlimited number of pets with the purchase of additional PetSafe® Classic In-Ground Fence™ Receiver Collars.

The PetSafe® Classic In-Ground Fence™ system will be available for purchase at petsafe.com and amazon.com.

