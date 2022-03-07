InventHelp Inventor Develops Pants for Individuals with Physical Limitations (PDK-133)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for anyone with physical limitations such as clubfoot to put on pants or change a diaper/briefs without asking for help," said an inventor, from Bergholz, Ohio, "so I invented E Z CHANGE PANTS AND SHORTS. My design could increase independence for wearers and it eliminates struggles for caregivers when changing a diaper/briefs."

The invention provides an easier way for a parent/caregiver to position and remove pants on a child/adult with special needs or physical limitations like clubfoot. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also enhances comfort and safety and it reduces frustration while dressing or changing diapers/briefs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals with various physical limitations such as clubfoot, elderly individuals, children, infants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

